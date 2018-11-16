Agios Pharma's AG-881 shows potential treatment effect in early-stage brain/spinal cord cancer study

Updated data from a Phase 1 dose-escalation clinical trial evaluating Agios Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AGIO) AG-881 in patients with advanced glioma showed a potential treatment effect. The results were presented at the Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

Data on 52 patients showed a 73% discontinuation rate (n=38/52), principally due to cancer progression (n=29). Two dropped out due to adverse events.

There was one partial responder and one "minor" responder implying, at best, a response rate of 4%. 36 patients showed stable cancer as the best response, implying a disease control rate of 73% (n=38/52).

On the safety front, the incidence of Grade 3 (serious) or higher adverse events was 19% (n=10/52). Dose-limiting toxicities were occurred in five patients who received at least 100 mg of AG-881. All were resolved with dose modification or discontinuation.

AG-881 inhibits two enzymes called IDH1 and IDH2. The company says it is designed for enhanced brain penetrance.