Citi defends AMAT after earnings

Citi adds Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to its "semis shopping list" after the earnings report caused the Street to reset expectations for 1H19.

Analyst Atif Malik says the risk-reward balance now looks more attractive for the next year and longer.

Malik notes that the report was in-line with the firm's preview driven by "incremental silicon weakness due to China Fujian export ban and mobile display weakness" but sees a "modest cut" in the Q2 guidance.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

AMAT shares are down 9% premarket to $31.86.

