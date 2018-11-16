Bernie Sanders takes aim at Walmart

Senator Bernie Sanders has rolled out legislation aimed at blocking big employers from buying back shares in their companies unless all workers are paid at least $15 per hour. Representative Ro Khanna of California is a co-sponsor.

The Stop Welfare for Any Large Monopoly Amassing Revenue from Taxpayers Act also calls for CEO compensation to be capped at no more than 150X the median salary of all employees.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is singled out by Sanders and the legislation is being called the Stop WALMART Act for short. "If Walmart can find $20 billion for stock buybacks to further enrich the Waltons, it can find the money to raise the pay of its workers to a living wage," says Khanna in support of the legislation.

While the legislation isn't expected to get anywhere near a vote in Congress (especially the Senate), a similar push by Sanders against Amazon led to the tech giant hiking its minimum wage to $15 per hour across the U.S.

Bernie Sanders press release