EMC Insurance gets $30-per-share proposal

Employers Mutual Casualty Co. proposes to acquire all of the shares of EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) that it doesn't already own for $30 per share in cash, a 26% premium to EMCI's close of $23.83 on Thursday.

EMCC already owns 55% of EMCI's common stock.

"Given the relative limited market trading volume and illiquidity for EMCI’s stock, EMCC believes the transaction will provide EMCI’s public shareholders with immediate and complete liquidity at a significant premium to EMCI’s current share price," EMCC says in its statement.

EMCC expects EMCI's board to form a special committee and to retain independent legal and financial advisers to assist in reviewing the proposed deal.

If EMCI’s special committee doesn't recommend, or the public shareholders of EMCI do not approve, of the proposed transaction, then EMCC would intend to continue as a long-term shareholder of EMCI.

