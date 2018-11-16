Trinity Industries to accelerate buybacks

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) announces that it entered into an accelerated share repurchase program with JPMorgan to repurchase $350M worth of shares. The company says the accelerated share repurchase program will complete its current share repurchase authorization for an aggregate of $500M of stock.

Trinity plans to fund the ASR with proceeds received from an increase in borrowing under a loan agreement.

Trinity also posts a guidance ahead, saying it expects full-year EPS of $1.15 to $1.35 vs. $0.90 to $1.10 prior and $1.11 consensus. The lower share count from the new buyback activity accounts for the higher EPS.

