VBL Therapeutics progressing on reasons for late-stage failure of VB-111

VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VBLT) reports that further analyses of the failed Phase 3 GLOBE study evaluating VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec), combined with Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab), in patients with recurrent glioblastoma are shedding light on the reasons for the unexpected results compared to the successful Phase 2 trial. The data are being presented at the Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

The company says patient selection or different patient populations does not account for the different outcome, but a difference in treatment regimens might. In the Phase 2 study, the regimen including priming with VB-111 while the Phase 3 regimen did not.

To test this hypothesis, a study was conducted in a tumor model that showed a blocking effect on VB-111 activity from bevacizumab.

An analysis of MRI scans from VB-111-primed patients in the Phase 2 study are being analyzed and compared to images from unprimed patients in GLOBE.

