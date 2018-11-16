Total-led Papua LNG signs MoU for $13B expansion plan

The Total-led (NYSE:TOT) Papua LNG project has signed a memorandum of understanding with Papua New Guinea's government for the expansion of the ~8M metric tons/year liquefied natural gas export plant.

The expansion, which analysts estimate will cost $13B, is crucial to the island nation’s economy as liquefied natural gas is its biggest export earner.

Papua LNG will supply gas from the Elk-Antelope fields for two new trains at Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) PNG LNG plant, while XOM plans to develop gas at the P’nyang field to help fill a third new train at the plant; the combined projects will double the plant’s export capacity to ~16M metric tons/year.

XOM and Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF) also hold stakes in the Papua LNG project, and the two companies are the major partners in the PNG LNG plant.