Number crunching the Penn-VICI Greektown deal

Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees upside for both Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from the acquisition of the Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit.

The analyst team says VICI will acquire the real estate at a 7.9% cap rate or 12.6X EBITDA. "We believe the deal is 2% accretive to its 2020E AFFO," updates BAML.

Meanwhile, Penn will acquire the operations at 6.3X EBITDA including synergies. "We think it is accretive on both an EV/EBITDA and FCF basis," says the firm.

Previously: VICI, Penn National buy Greektown Casino-Hotel in $1B deal (Nov. 14)