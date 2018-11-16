Accelerated buybacks on the menu at Denny's

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) announces that it entered into a variable term, capped accelerated share repurchase agreement with MUFG Securities to buy back $25M worth of the company's shares.
The ASR agreement is part of the overall $200M share repurchase program announced on October 31.
Denny's says the ASR agreement will be funded primarily through its existing $400M revolving credit facility. As of September 26, the company had $278M of funded debt under its existing credit facility and approximately $159M million remaining in existing share repurchase authorization.
Source: Press Release
