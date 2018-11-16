Congo lifts export ban on Glencore's Katanga Mining unit

The Democratic Republic of Congo says it has temporarily lifted its ban on imports and exports from Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) giant Kamoto copper and cobalt mine.

Glencore's Katanga Mining unit said yesterday that it had been blocked from exporting copper and cobalt from Congo because of a dispute over payments on copper that was never actually mined years ago.

Glencore has expected Kamoto to produce as much as 300K metric tons of copper and 34K tons of cobalt in 2019, which would make it Congo’s largest copper project and the world’s biggest source of cobalt.