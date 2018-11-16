BofAML turns bearish on Sabra, bullish on Omega Healthcare

Sabra Health (NASDAQ:SBRA) slips 1.7% in premarket trading after Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts downgrade the stock to underperform from neutral and trims price target to $21 from $23

Notes SBRA faces headwinds such as senior care dilution and increased Ridea volatility.

Cost of capital may be a challenge, especially if it wants to buy its JV partner's stake in Enlivant in late '19 or early '20.

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) gets upgraded to neutral from outperform as it completes its Orianna exit in coming months and starts reinvesting proceeds, writes the BofAML analysts led by Juan Sanabria.

Price target raised to $35.00 from $26.50.

Notes "stronger conviction" that OHI has dealt with most of its tenant issues and is well positioned to boost earnings through acquisitions.

OHI analyst ratings: 1 buy; 10 holds; 1 underperfom/sell.

SBRA analyst ratings: 3 buys; 9 holds; 0 underperform/sells.

