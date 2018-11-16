Contango prices 7.5M equity offering

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF) has priced a public offering of 7.5M shares of its common stock for total gross proceeds of $30M.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.125M shares of common stock from the Company.

Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to reduce borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including funding future potential acquisitions.

The offering is expected to close on November 20.

Previously: Contango Oil & Gas launches public stock offering, size not specified (Nov. 15)