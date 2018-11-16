J.C. Penney a sell at Argus

Argus downgrades J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) to a Sell rating after digesting the department store operator's Q3 earnings report.

The firm's simple thesis on JCP is based on the expectation for more losses over the next two years.

Analyst John Eade: "We believe that JCP has substantial work ahead, especially in driving sales growth during a period of weak mall traffic and in competing in the very expensive 'arms race' to improve e-commerce capabilities. In addition, the company has posted losses or marginal EPS since 2012 and has consistently missed its own guidance and consensus estimates. Investors should be aware that the current share price below $2 signals elevated risk."