RBS and Nordea dropped from list of global systemic banks

The Financial Stability Board drops Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) and Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) from its list of global systemically important banks and adds French bank Groupe BPCE to the list.

Banks on the G-SIB list are subject to stricter requirements in terms of capital buffers, total loss-absorbing capacity, resolvability, and supervisory expectations.

The FSB coordinates at an international level the work of national financial authorities and international standard-setting bodies in an effort to increase financial stability.

Previously: U.K. banks, builders hit by Brexit resignations (Nov. 15)