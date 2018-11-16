IBM extends ServiceNow partnership, Cloud Migration

IBM (NYSE:IBM) extends its partnership with ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to extend IBM's Multicloud Management Platform with ServiceNow's IT Service Management and IT Operations Management Solutions.

IBM also announces adding new services to its IBM Cloud Migration Factory. The automation tools make it easier for an enterprise to move and modernize its infrastructure, data, applications, and workloads.

IBM shares are down 0.2% to $121.10 in what will likely be a rough day for tech after Nvidia and AMAT reported downside guidance.

ServiceNow shares are down 1.1% to $171.01.

Post updated to correct typo in headline, second bullet.