More on RISE Education Q3 results

RISE Education (REDU -0.9% ) reported Q3 revenue of $50.58M, increase was primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from educational programs.

Total number of student enrollments increased by 26% Y/Y to 14,702 and Student retention rate at self-owned learning centers increased to ~71% in Q3 2018.

Revenues from Educational programs $39.4M (+32.8% Y/Y); Franchise revenue $5.2M (+15% Y/Y) and Other revenues $6M (+63% Y/Y).

Overall Q3 margins: Gross increased by 160 bps to 52.8%; operating declined 280 bps to 13.9%; adj. operating declined 570 bps to 14.6% and adj. EBITDA also declined 620 bps to 18.7%.

Q3 Operating expenses increased by 50.7% Y/Y to $19.7M, with S&M at $11.3M (+72.1% Y/Y) and G&A at $8.4M (+29.2% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities was $10.9M for the quarter.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $189.2M as of September 30, 2018.

The Company has recently approved a share repurchase program for a total consideration of up to $30M commencing on November 19, 2018.

Q4 2018 Outlook: Revenue growth of ~28% Y/Y (RMB345-350M).

