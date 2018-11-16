BHP cites driver error, brake failure for runaway train
Nov. 16, 2018 9:36 AM ETBHP Group (BHP)BHPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) blames driver error in causing an iron ore train to run away without its driver and a brake problem that prompted the company to intentionally derail the train.
- “Our initial findings show that the emergency air brake for the entire train was not engaged as required by the relevant operating procedure,” BHP says. “In addition, the electric braking system that initially stopped the train, automatically released after one hour while the driver was still outside.”
- BHP says it has put in place a range of safety controls as a result of the initial findings.