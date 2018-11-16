Edwards Lifesciences' SAPIEN 3 Ultra valve CE Mark'd

Edwards Lifesciences (EW -0.2% ) announces that its SAPIEN 3 Ultra transcatheter aortic valve used to treat severe symptomatic aortic stenosis is now CE Mark certified.

The company says the device has enhanced features compared to SAPIEN 3, including a heightened outer skirt to eliminate leaking around the valve, and an improved delivery system.

Commercial launch in Germany will be postponed until a patent dispute with Boston Scientific is resolved.

Previously: Boston Scientific prevails over Edwards Lifesciences in Sapien 3 patent dispute in Germany (Oct. 23)