Microsoft, Nintendo loyal to E3 as PlayStation exits

Microsoft (MSFT +0.2% ) and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY -8.7% ) remain committed to the E3 video expo despite Variety's report that Sony's (SNE -2.5% ) PlayStation won't attend next year's show.

Nintendo of America President and COO Reggie Fils-Aime calls E3 an "outstanding opportunity for us to share new games and experiences with fans and business partners from across the globe."

Phil Spencer, Microsoft's EVP of gaming: E3 is an incredible platform to showcase the vibrancy and creativity of the video game industry. The ESA continues to expand the event’s reach to fans and the industry, both in attendance and online, and we look forward to what’s ahead at E3 2019.”

In 2018, E3 had over 2.9M concurrent viewers on Twitch 55M Facebook interactions, 15M tweets, and 69M YouTube viewers of game trailers.

PlayStation will skip E3 for the first time in its 24-year history as the show starts to have more offshoot events and companies (including Nintendo) focus more on online reception.

Key quote from Sony's statement: “PlayStation fans mean the world to us and we always want to innovate, think differently and experiment with new ways to delight gamers. As a result, we have decided not to participate in E3 in 2019. We are exploring new and familiar ways to engage our community in 2019 and can’t wait to share our plans with you.”