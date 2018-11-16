Frontline +2% after earnings satisfy

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is up 1.5% after showing a narrower loss in Q3 than anticipated.

The company reports a spot TCE of $22K for VLCCs less than 15 years of age in Q3 and guides for a spot TCE of $35K booked for 74% of vessel days for VLCCs less than 15 years of age in Q4.

"Tanker markets are beginning to rebalance following 18 months of extremely challenging conditions and we are optimistic that the market has now exited the cycle trough," says CEO Robert Hvide Macleod.

Previously: Frontline beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Nov. 16)