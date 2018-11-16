More on Sundance Energy Australia Q3 results

Sundance Energy Australia (SNDE +4.3% ) reports Q3 net production sales increase 27.8% Y/Y to 1,024,987 Boe, or 11,141 Boe/day, higher than guidance of 10,000 to 11,000 Boe/d; production is up 25% to 1,070,982 boe

Realized price is up 21.7% to $47.85/boe

Adjusted EBITDAX margin remains flat at ~62%.

Cash operating costs of $18.14/boe was +20.5% Y/Y impacted by Lease Operating Expense and workover expenses; LOE declined 17.6% to $9.02/Boe, but remained elevated due to higher gathering costs under the midstream agreements.

Q4 net production guidance is 14,000 to 15,000 boe/d, and 9,000 to 10,000 boe/d for FY18

The company increases its Senior Secured Borrowing Base Facility from $87.5M to $122.5M.

