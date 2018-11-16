Stocks start lower; Nvidia, Applied Materials lead tech drubbing

Stocks edge mostly lower at the open, weighed by disappointing earnings reports and guidance from chipmakers; Dow flat, S&P -0.1%, Nasdaq -0.4%.
Tech stocks (-1.1%) tumble in the early going after Nvidia (-16.8%) and Applied Materials (-4.3%) beat earnings estimates but issues below consensus guidance for earnings and revenues amid weakening chip demand.
Investors also worry over political developments overseas amid heightened fears of a hard Brexit; the British pound yesterday suffered its biggest one-day loss vs. the euro in two years as a flurry of resignations rocked Prime Minister May's government.
European bourses are sharply lower, with Germany's DAX -0.9% and U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both -0.8%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.6% but China's Shanghai Composite +0.4%.
In the U.S., Facebook (-2.6%) falls to a 19-month low following a NYT report that said the company has tried to cover up mistakes, prompting calls for improved corporate governance and executive changes.
Early sector leaders include utilities (+1.6%) and energy (+0.5%); U.S. WTI crude oil +1.8% to $57.48/bbl on rising talk of OPEC supply cuts.
U.S. Treasury prices continue to rise, pushing yields lower across the curve, with the two-year yield down 5 bps to 2.81% and the 10-year yield off 4 bps to 3.08%; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% to 96.56.
