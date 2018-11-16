Stocks start lower; Nvidia, Applied Materials lead tech drubbing

Stocks edge mostly lower at the open, weighed by disappointing earnings reports and guidance from chipmakers; Dow flat, S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq -0.4% .

Tech stocks ( -1.1% ) tumble in the early going after Nvidia ( -16.8% ) and Applied Materials ( -4.3% ) beat earnings estimates but issues below consensus guidance for earnings and revenues amid weakening chip demand.

Investors also worry over political developments overseas amid heightened fears of a hard Brexit; the British pound yesterday suffered its biggest one-day loss vs. the euro in two years as a flurry of resignations rocked Prime Minister May's government.

European bourses are sharply lower, with Germany's DAX -0.9% and U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both -0.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.6% but China's Shanghai Composite +0.4% .

In the U.S., Facebook ( -2.6% ) falls to a 19-month low following a NYT report that said the company has tried to cover up mistakes, prompting calls for improved corporate governance and executive changes.

Early sector leaders include utilities ( +1.6% ) and energy ( +0.5% ); U.S. WTI crude oil +1.8% to $57.48/bbl on rising talk of OPEC supply cuts.