Tech | On the Move

Report: Elliott directors lead in Telecom Italia CEO hunt

|About: Telecom Italia S.P.A. (TI)|By:, SA News Editor

With Amos Genish out as CEO of Telecom Italia (TI +1.2%) amid a contentious fight for the company between Vivendi (VIVHY +2%) and Elliott Management, front-runners to replace him are current board members Alfredo Altavilla and Luigi Gubitosi.

That's according to a pro-Vivendi source for Telecoms.com. Those directors were proposed by Elliott during their battle for control of TI with Vivendi earlier this year.

Such a move would seal Elliott's control of the Italian incumbent telecom, with a board majority and the CEO helm.

