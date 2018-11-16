Report: Elliott directors lead in Telecom Italia CEO hunt

With Amos Genish out as CEO of Telecom Italia (TI +1.2%) amid a contentious fight for the company between Vivendi (VIVHY +2%) and Elliott Management, front-runners to replace him are current board members Alfredo Altavilla and Luigi Gubitosi.
That's according to a pro-Vivendi source for Telecoms.com. Those directors were proposed by Elliott during their battle for control of TI with Vivendi earlier this year.
Such a move would seal Elliott's control of the Italian incumbent telecom, with a board majority and the CEO helm.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox