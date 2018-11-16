CPI Card to sell Canadian unit to Allcard

CPI Card Group (PMTS +0.3% ) agrees to sell its Canadian subsidiary to Canada-based Allcard Limited.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

“Divesting our Canadian subsidiary is the next strategic step toward optimizing CPI’s footprint and is consistent with our previously announced plan to better position ourselves to serve customers by focusing on our core businesses including secure card manufacturing, personalization, instant issuance and prepaid,” says CPI Card President and CEO Scott Scheirman.

The transaction is expected to close within the first several months of 2019.

