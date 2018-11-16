More on Huazhu Group Q3 results

Huazhu Group (HTHT +0.3% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 13% Y/Y to $403M.

Net revenues from leased and owned hotels were $298.9M (+10.7% Y/Y); manachised and franchised hotels were $101.8M (+33.2% Y/Y).

Operating margin was 28% & Adj. EBITDA was $169.7M (+38.5% Y/Y).

The occupancy rate for all hotels in operation was 90.7% lower 240 bps Y/Y.

Huazhu opened 235 hotels, including 30 leased hotels and 250 manachised and franchised hotels.

Also, closed a total of 83 hotels, including 5 leased hotels and 78 manachised and franchised hotels.

The Company had 698 leased hotels, 3,139 manachised hotels, and 218 franchised hotels in operation in 391 cities.

The number of hotel rooms in operation totaled 372,464 (-9% Y/Y)

Operating cash inflow was $133.1M; cash, equivalents and restricted cash of $662.1M.

The Company had a total debt balance of $1.35B.

Q4 Outlook: Net revenues to grow 17-19% Y/Y.

2018 Outlook: Net revenues growth of 18-22%.

2019 Outlook: Gross hotel opening to 800-900, about 75%-80% of which will be under midscale and upscale brands & estimates to close 150-200 hotels.

