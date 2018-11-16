PG&E surges 40% as bankruptcy fears ease, Citi uprades

PG&E (PCG +39.6% ) soars at the open after California Public Utilities Commission chief Michael Picker reportedly said last night he would not want the company to go bankrupt in the face of billions of dollars in potential liability from the latest California wildfires.

But the ~40% surge only recoups yesterday's losses that took the stock as low as $17.26 intraday.

Citigroup upgrades PCG shares to Buy from Neutral with a $40 price target, saying the CPUC is "stepping up now because it is easier for them to come out quickly to support the utility vs. something from the political spectrum."

"Why is the CPUC stepping up now vs. mostly looking for legislative initiatives earlier? Given the reaction in the stock market, we think there was an appropriate level of urgency that something needed to be done," Citi writes.

At last count, the death toll from the Camp Fire has climbed to 63 people with 631 reported missing.