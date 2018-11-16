TSMC -4% as Morgan Stanley goes neutral

Morgan Stanley analyst Charlie Chan downgrades TSMC (NYSE:TSM) from Overweight to Equal-weight.

Last month, the Apple supplier and world's largest contract chipmaker cut its annual growth target on trade war concerns and the cryptocurrency downturn that was evidenced in yesterday's Nvidia report.

Apple suppliers including Lumentum and Qorvo have cut guidance this week citing softer orders from a key customer widely believed to be the tech giant. Analysts have cut shipment estimates for the newer iPhones with the XR singled out as an underperforming model.

TSMC shares are down 4% to $36.99.

