Matthews International +9% on Q4 result beats

Matthews International (MATW +9.1% ) reported Q4 revenue of $407.4M an increase of 2.9% Y/Y, reflecting the impact of recent acquisitions and organic sales growth in the Industrial Technologies and SGK Brand Solutions segments.

Sales by Segments: SGK Brand Solutions $203.5 (-0.1% Y/Y); Memorialization $155.8M (+2.3% Y/Y) and Industrial Technologies $48.1M (+20% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 230 bps to 36.5% and operating margin improved by 400 bps to 11.6%.

Adj. EBITDA increased 20.1% Y/Y to $77M and margin improved by 272 bps to 18.9%.

SG&A expenses decreased by 20.5% Y/Y to $93.26M and margin declined by 673 bps to 22.9%.

Company reported operating cash flow YTD of $147.6M.

For 2019 company expects to achieve growth in Adj. EBITDA in the mid-to-high single digit percentage range and growth in non-GAAP earnings per share in the mid-single digit percentage range over fiscal 2018.

