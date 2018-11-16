NiSource lapses led to deadly Massachusetts gas blasts, NTSB says

NiSource (NI -0.3% ) failed to adequately draft and oversee natural gas pipeline work orders that led to the deadly explosions in three Massachusetts towns in September, according to a National Transportation Safety Board review.

The regulator said a field engineer who developed the work orders told investigators that he did not recognize the critical role of pressure sensors in the work and did not document the location of the regulator-sensing lines that flooded the system with high-pressure gas when disconnected.

NI says it is including the fail-safe measures called for by the NTSB, and has committed to a $150M program to install over-pressurization protection devices on all its low-pressure systems.