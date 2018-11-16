Wesco Aircraft slides 14.4% post Q4 results

Wesco Aircraft (WAIR -14.4% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 12.5% Y/Y to $406.8.M.

Overall Q4 margins: Gross increased 9 bps to 24.3%, the increase was primarily due to higher sales volume; operating declined 2 bps to 5.51% & adj. EBITDA increased 61 bps to 9%.

SG&A expenses totaled $76.4M (+13.2% Y/Y) the increase was primarily due to costs associated with the company’s Wesco 2020 initiatives.

Net cash provided by operating activities totalled $36.9M, an improvement of $31M Y/Y.

Free cash flow was $35.3M, compared Y/Y with $3.8M.

Improvements in CFO and FCF were primarily due to a decline in inventory investment and an increase in net income.

“We expect Wesco 2020 to generate significant run-rate benefits, with realization in fiscal 2019 to be partially offset by implementation costs. We anticipate full realization of Wesco 2020 benefits to be achieved in fiscal 2020.” said Todd Renehan, CEO.

Previously: Wesco Aircraft misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Nov. 15 2018)