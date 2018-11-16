Deutsche Bank, BofA, JPMorgan drawn into Danske probe: Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank (DB -0.6% ), Bank of America (BAC -0.2% ), and JPMorgan (JPM) have been contacted by U.S. officials seeking information about transactions they handled for Danske Bank's (OTCPK:DNKEY -2.4% ) tiny Estonian branch, now the focus of one of the largest money-laundering investigations ever, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

There are no signs that the three banks themselves are targets of the investigation, still in its early stages.

Deutsche, BofA, and JPMorgan were correspondent banks for Danske's Tallinn, Estonia, branch.

Part of the broader investigation is looking at whether the big banks gave sufficient scrutiny to the Estonia transactions.

Correspondent banks maintain accounts with other banks, keeping funds on deposit there and using them to make payments on the clients' behalf in foreign countries and currencies.

Earlier this year, Danske Bank disclosed that the Estonian branch moved $230B in potentially illicit funds from accounts linked to Russia and other former Soviet countries into the global banking system.

Spokespersons from JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, and BofA declined to comment on the matter to Bloomberg.

Previously: Danske Bank -4.6% after disclosing U.S. criminal probe (Oct. 4)

Previously: Germany orders Deutsche Bank to do more to prevent money laundering: Reuters (Sept. 24)