Haynes International +13% on Q4 results

Haynes International (HAYN +13.7% ) reports Q4 sales increase 21.4% to $122.2M led by higher volumes and prices

Volume of 5M pounds, +6% primarily due to increased demand in the aerospace and chemical processing, partially offset by continued weak demand in the industrial gas turbine market.

Product-sales average selling price was $23.32/pound, +17.8% driven by higher value product mix and raw material market prices.

Reports operating income of $4.7M as compared to loss of $6.2M last year

Backlog of $216M is +21.8% Y/Y.

After the planned equipment outage & upgrade of cold-finishing production area, the production levels at the area is expected to increase from 13.5M pounds to 18M pounds.

Also, due to the planned outage, along with the cyclical weakness in Q1, the Company expects Q1 FY19 revenues to be lower than Q4 FY18, and net loss for the quarter; however, revenues & earnings to be higher than Q1 FY18

