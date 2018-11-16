GE 'not inexpensive given leverage profile' as Goldman cuts price target

General Electric (GE -3.2% ) dips back below $8 as Goldman Sachs cuts its price target on the shares to $9 from $12, saying it does not "see GE as inexpensive given its leverage profile... and tail risk associated with GE Capital."

A thorough review of GE’s 10-Q still shows more questions than answers around the company, especially because GE Capital could face additional headwinds, says Goldman analyst Joe Ritchie.

Goldman sees a chance that the equity infusion from GE to GE Capital could wind up larger than the $3B previously stated for 2019.