FDA OKs Seattle Genetics' Adcetris for PTCL; shares up 2%

Under its Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) program, the FDA approves Seattle Genetics' (SGEN +2.2% ) ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin), combined with chemo, for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed peripheral T-cell lymphoma in a first-line setting, a Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy indication.

RTOR allows the FDA review team to access key data before the company officially files its marketing application in order to quicken the review process. This approval, the first under the program, was issued within two weeks of the completion of the application.