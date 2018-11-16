Bundesbank's Weidmann questions need for ECB's crisis-era tools

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann says the European Central Bank's expanded monetary policy toolkit that helped deal with the 2008 financial crisis may no longer be needed, the Financial Times reports.

The ECB used crisis-era measures such as a EUR 2.6T bond-buying quantitative-easing program and auctions of cheap long-term central bank cash to prevent steep deflation and a financial panic.

Though the measures helped calm eurozone markets, the ECB's balance sheet swelled to unprecedented levels and the actions attracted criticism, especially in Germany, where they were attacked as blurring the line between monetary and fiscal policy.

"Until it is proven that a return to the pre-crisis framework constrains the effectiveness of monetary policy in a non-trivial way, I see no reason to depart from the pre-crisis framework," Weidmann says.

