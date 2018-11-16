Sibanye CEO sees dividends resumed by 2020 after paying down debt

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL +1.7% ) plans to resume dividends within the next 18 months and consider buying more gold assets after the company pays down its debt, CEO Neal Froneman tells Bloomberg.

SBGL’s platinum and palladium operations are benefiting from a weaker South African rand, and the Lonmin acquisition will help boost income and speed up debt repayment, Froneman says.

The CEO's comments show that SBGL, which scrapped dividends a year ago to deal with obligations from major acquisitions, is charting a course back to growth after a disastrous year.