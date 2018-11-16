MidSouth Bancorp names vice chairman

MidSouth Bancorp (MSL +1.5% ) names D. Michael Kramer vice chairman, a position that has been empty since Joseph V. Tortorice Jr. resigned for health reasons.

Kramer joined MidSouth's board in May 2018.

The company also hires Glenda Gaubert as senior vice president responsible for developing and implementing all aspects of the Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering Act compliance programs.

Gaubert most recently served as vice president, BSA/AML OFAC officer for Mercantil Bank of Florida.

Previously: MidSouth Bancorp EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Oct. 31)