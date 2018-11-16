Euroseas slides 18.2% on Q3 results miss

Euroseas (ESEA -18.2% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 59.7% Y/Y to $8.4M.

An average of 11 (+22% Y/Y) vessels were owned and operated during Q3 2018, earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $9,704/day (+36.8% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA was $0.6M (+20% Y/Y) and margin declined 163 bps to 7.14%.

Total vessel operating expenses $6,368/day & Time charter equivalent rate was $9,371/day.

As of September 30, 2018, outstanding debt was $31.8M versus restricted and unrestricted cash of $4.6M.

“Our vessels earned during the quarter rates that on average were ~22% higher than the daily rates earned Y/Y and did we not have the vessel under repair and idle time mentioned above we would likely have turned a positive result for the period.” said Tasos Aslidis, CFO of Euroseas.

Previously: Euroseas misses by $0.11, misses on revenue (Nov. 15 2018)