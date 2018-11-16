HomeStreet to acquire business lending team and San Marcos retail branch of Silvergate Bank

HomeStreet (HMST -0.2% ) jointly with Silvergate Bank announced that HomeStreet Bank and Silvergate have executed a definitive agreement for HomeStreet Bank to acquire the San Marcos, Calif., retail branch of Silvergate as well as its business lending team.

Total deposits to be acquired are ~$123M (Oct. 31). Additionally, HomeStreet will be acquiring certain other assets, including loans totaling ~$123M and certain off-balance sheet deposit relationships.

The transaction is expected to close in the 1H19 (subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals).