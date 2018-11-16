New Age Brands announces agreement between Drink Fresh Water and Cannabition

Drink Fresh Water, LLC,a wholly owned subsidiary of New Age Brands (OTCPK:NWGFF) has entered into an agreement with the world’s first cannabis museum “Cannabition”.

“With the legalization of Cannabis in Nevada, USA, tourists from around the world are coming to see this museum”, said Josh Bartch, CEO of the Company. “We are thrilled that Drink Fresh Water has the exclusive right to sell our Fresh Water in the museum, which will help to increase the growth and brand awareness of Drink Fresh Water.”