Chi-Med down 21% on failed study of fruquintinib in lung cancer

Thinly traded nano cap Hutchison China MediTech Limited (Chi-Med) (HCM -21.4% ) is down on more than a 5x surge in volume following its announcement of negative results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, FALUCA, evaluating fruquintinib in third-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study failed to demonstrate a statistically valid increase in overall survival (OS) in the treatment group compared to placebo, the primary endpoint.

On the plus side, fruquintinib showed statistically significant increases in the secondary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS), objective response rate (ORR), disease control rate (DCR) and duration of response compared to control.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The National Medical Products Administration of China approved fruquintinib, branded as Elunate, in September for advanced colorectal cancer.

Fruquintinib starves tumors of their blood supply via inhibiting vascular endothelial growth factor receptors (VEGFR) 1, 2 & 3 which play key roles in tumor-related angiogenesis (formation of new blood vessels).