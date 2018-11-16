Palladium surges to all-time high, nears parity with gold

Palladium prices hit an all-time high of $1,185.40/oz., as tight supplies, large deficits and resurgent interest from speculators have sent prices surging 40% from August lows.

Prices have significantly narrowed their gap with gold prices this year, down to ~$65/oz. after trading at a ~$500 gap earlier this year.

Autocatalyst maker Johnson Matthey forecasts a deficit of 239K oz. this year for the metal used mainly in emissions-reducing autocatalysts for vehicles, while researchers at GFMS anticipate a shortfall of more than 1M oz. in each of the three years to 2020 in the ~10M oz./year palladium market.

"Palladium is mostly produced as a by product of platinum or nickel," says R. Michael Jones of Platinum Group Metals Ltd., so "we don’t expect any supply side response quickly to the increasing demands."

Prices have spiked despite weaker car sales in recent months in China, the world’s biggest market, and flat sales in the U.S., which have led some analysts to urge caution.

Related tickers include OTCPK:PALDF, PLG, PPLT, PALL, SPPP, OTCQX:IMPUY, PTM, OTCPK:AGPPY, PGM