Semis, storage move on Nvidia, AMAT warnings

Semis and storage stocks move after the Nvidia and AMAT earnings reports yesterday both included downside guidance.

On the move: (WDC -2.2% ), (PSTG -3.3% ), (STX -2.8% ), (AMBA -5.8% ), (ASML -4.6% ), (BRKS -3.8% ), (CREE -3.7% ), (XPER -3.1% ), (VECO -3% ), (UCTT -0.3% ), (SNPS -1.8% ), (TER -1.4% ), (COHU -1.3% ), (OCLR -1.5% ), (IPGP -0.6% ), (OLED -0.5% ), (LSCC -3.4% ), (CRUS -3.5% ).

