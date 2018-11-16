Sen. Warren seeks info from CoreCivic, GEO Group on federal compliance

CoreCivic (CXW -0.5% ) turns down and GEO Group (GEO +0.9% ) pares earlier gains after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), along with a group of other Democratic senators, sent letters to the two publicly traded operators of immigration detention centers requesting information about their compliance with federal immigration and detention standards.

The letter follows a report from the the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General about unsafe conditions and mistreatment of immigrants at a number of privately run immigration detention centers, Warren's statement says.

In their letters, the senators say that the companies lobbied to promote immigration policies that would boost their profits. The Trump administration reversed Obama-era policy to phase out the federal government's reliance on private prisons, the senators say.

