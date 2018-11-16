Airbnb reports $1B in Q3 revenue

Airbnb (AIRB) releases some financial info ahead of its potential IPO next year that includes booking over $1B in Q3 revenue.

The company looks to achieve a profit for a second consecutive year on an EBITDA basis, according to a CNBC source.

Airbnb hasn't provided much financial data in the past, but the source puts 2017's numbers at $2.6B in revenue and $100M in profit.

CEO Brian Chesky has said Airbnb will be ready to go public in mid-2019. The company hasn't had a CFO since Laurence Tosi left in February.

The home-sharing startup is fighting legal battles around the world as local governments try to cap or regulate short-term rentals.

