May names Brexit secretary, takes charge of talks: Bloomberg

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May names Stephen Barclay, a pro-Brexit health minister, as Brexit secretary, Bloomberg reports.

May also strips the Brexit department of its negotiating role, taking charge of the talks herself.

Barclay succeeds Dominic Raab, who resigned Thursday as a protest of May's draft deal with the EU.

A pro-EU former Cabinet minister, Amber Rudd, returns to government as work and pensions secretary, replacing Esther McVey, who also resigned in protest.

The British pound is down 0.1% against the euro, reversing a gain earlier in the day.

ETFs: FXB, GBB, DGBP, UGBP