Teekay says LNG tankers for Yamal project will be delivered early

Teekay (TK, TNK, TGP) says four Arctic ARC7 class liquefied natural gas tankers will be delivered 3-5 months earlier than scheduled next year for Russia's Yamal project.

The Yamal LNG production plant, operated by Russian gas producer Novatek, has been ramping up production much faster than expected.

Teekay says crude spot tanker rates strengthened counter-seasonally in Q3 and have continued to increase so far in Q4.

"Crude tanker rates have continued to strengthen, driven primarily by very low fleet growth as a result of high scrapping activity and higher oil production from OPEC, Russia and the U.S.," Teekay says.