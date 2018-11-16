Volkswagen outlines $50B investment in EVs, AVs, mobility

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) approved a plan today to spend $50B on electric and autonomous cars by 2023 in a major push toward offering mobility services.

The German automaker's supervisory board says digital upgrades at plants will also be part of the investment, with a target to improve productivity by 30% by 2025.

"One aim of the Volkswagen Group’s strategy is to speed up the pace of innovation. We are focusing our investments on the future fields of mobility and systematically implementing our strategy", says CEO Herbert Diess.

Volkswagen's joint ventures in China will use a different source of funding for their investments in products and plants.