FMC Corp. 'overly punished' even after transformation, Fermium analyst says

FMC Corp. (FMC -0.2% ) is "overly punished" by the market due to concerns on lithium supply, even after the company sold off its health and nutrition unit, spun out its lithium portfolio and soon will become an ag-chem pure play stock, Fermium Research says, initiated shares with a Buy rating and $95 price target.

Fermium's Frank Mitsch thinks the transformed FMC is a "force to be reckoned with" as it will benefit from top line growth bolstered by new market opportunities and cost synergies with the integration of the former DuPont’s CPC business.

Mitsch notes FMC’s agriculture portfolio has been outpacing the underlying industry growth, which he expects to continue; he also believes FMC’s Dec. 3 investor day will be focused entirely on the ag-chem portfolio.

Source: Bloomberg First Word