Trump talks Mueller, China; shares fluctuate

Speaking to reporters at White House, the president says he's completed answering the special counsel's questions. They weren't difficult, he says, and it didn't take him a long time. Lawyers will review before submission to the Mueller team.

On China: We have a great relationship.

The S&P 500 is adding modestly to gains, now higher by 0.4% .

Update at 1:10 ET: Further comments from the president suggests he's also considering further tariffs against China. Shares are giving back some gains - the S&P 500 and DJIA just barely in the green, and the Nasdaq back in the red.